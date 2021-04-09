2 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has directed the Central Regional Police Command to investigate allegations that one of its officers in the Gomoa West District exhumed and bolted with over 10 dead bodies.

The police officer Superintendent Robert Kobil is alleged to have exhumed and bolted with the bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery.

The allegations were made against Superintendent Kobil by the Chiefs and residents of the community.

The Police in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs Superintendent Sheilla Kessi Abayie Buckman urged the residents to remain calm and cooperate with the Police Commander of the area.

“The Police Administration, therefore, calls on the general public, especially the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomayc to remain calm,” the statement said

“He [the IGP] further appeals to Nananom of Gomoa Fawomaye to cooperate with the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong in the investigation of the matter,” the statement added.

Read the entire statement below;

NEWS RELEASE

IGP DIRECTS INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED EXHUMATION OF BODIES AT GOMOA FAWOMAYE.

1. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Central Regional Police Commander to investigate an allegation that "TA] police officer known as Superintendent Robert Kobil from Gomoa Kyiren in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region has allegedly exhumed and bolted with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery". The allegation is reported to have been made by the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye at a press conference.

2. The Police Administration therefore, calls on the general public, especially the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye to remain calm. He further appeals to Nananom of Gomoa Fawomaye to cooperate with the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong in the investigation of the matter.

Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman (Mrs.)

Superintendent of Police

Director, Public Affairs

Source: graphic.com.gh