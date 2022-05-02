IGP lifts interdiction on the personal bodyguard of Madina MP

2 hours ago

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has with immediate effect lifted the interdiction placed on the Personal Bodyguard of the Madina MP, Inspector Daniel Agbavor.

It will be recalled that a press release from the Police on 31st October 2021 said that the bodyguard allegedly drove into a crowd recklessly after a protest, “endangering the lives of two senior officers and other civilians”.

This was after a road demonstrations in Madina and the subsequent attempt by the Police to arrest the MP for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The news on the lifting of the interdiction was commuted to the Member of Parliament and the Officer through the Parliament Protection Unit (PPU).