44 minutes ago

A police superintendent who recovered from the deadly Covid-19 virus and has returned to work has detailed how the support from the Ghana Police hierarchy contributed immensely to his recovery.

The senior officer Supt. Phillip Atiasie said the constant calls from his superiors was his immune booster, as they urged him to battle the shock, fear and uncertainty that came with testing positive.

He named the IGP James Oppong Boanuh and the Director of Welfare of the police service Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as key personalities who consistently checked up on him.

Superintendent Atiasie is one of the recovered Covid-19 patients within the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking on Alert show with Adam Bonna Tuesday Supt Atiasie explained “to be honest with you, I have no idea how I got infected. I am a protocol officer who takes care of all the events that the police hierarchy are involved with. It could be one of those duties that may have got me in contact with the virus but honestly, I can’t pinpoint to any situation that made me contract the virus.”

“If you are able to psych yourself to manage this fear, the shock and the uncertainty, I believe it put you through halfway recovery.”

Commending the police administration for their support, he said “and this is where I would like to commend the police administration, with special reference to two very important personalities with regard to the role the played in my recovery. The day after I tested positive, in the late afternoon, I got an unexpected call from the IGP which is very unusual in the police, to tell me that he is been informed of my situation and I shouldn’t be scared that he is personally with me.

“The day after I had this call, the liaison officer of the police COVID team called to inform me that the Director-General Welfare has made a package of money available for me to take care of immediate incidental expenses I was to incur coming into quarantine.”

“Looking at the circumstance, the fear, the shock, and all of a sudden getting to know that very high profile people were concerned about me, I just psyched myself and told myself that too many important people need me alive so whatever the situation I just had to get up and leave. And to be honest with me I felt myself recovering ahead of medication,” he added.

Supt. Atiesie said Maame Tiwaa kept calling every other day to find out how he was doing until recovered.

He noted “before I could finish with my medication, I had to go through a second test and it came out negative ahead of the completion of my medication. And all this happened because of the manner they psyched me up to be able to manage the fear, the uncertainty and the shock that came with testing positive.”