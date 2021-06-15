1 hour ago

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has met with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over recent attacks on officers providing security for vehicles carting money.

Citi News sources say the engagement was meant to finalise deliberations on the replacement of Soft-Skinned Cash-in-Transit vehicles with armoured-plated ones.

The said meeting comes on the back of the latest robbery attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, which led to the death of a young police officer and a trader at Jamestown in Accra.

Citi News can also confirm that the IGP at the meeting reiterated his earlier threat to withdraw police escort for such vehicles if fortified armoured vans are not provided for such services.

Citi News also understands that the IGP will be visiting the family of the slain policeman later in the day at Kasoa.

Source: citifmonline