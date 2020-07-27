IGP places GH¢2,000 bounty on head of killers of 90-year-old woman

By Prince Antwi July 27, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has announced a GH¢2000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of persons who participated in the murder of the 90-year-old woman in Salaga in the Savannah Region.

The police chief has also dispatched a team of experts from the homicide unit of the Ghana Police Service, to smoke the suspects out of their hideouts.

These were stated in a release issued Sunday and signed by Director of Public Affairs Unit of the Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abeyie-Buckman.

The late Madam Akua Denteh was beaten to death at Kafaba near Salaga in the Eat Gknja District, following accusations that she was a witch.

Six persons who led the attack- Sanjo, Hajia Filini, Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley and Manafo- are said to be on the run after committing the crime.

Below is the statement from the Police Service:

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