4 hours ago

As part of measures aimed at transforming the Police Service and making it more friendly to the public, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) today, July 20 commenced a two-day working visit to the North-East Region.

During the tour, the team will engage chiefs, opinion leaders, and community members of the various communities and listen to any security concerns they may have to enable community-specific security interventions.

The tour will also afford the IGP and his team the opportunity to touch base with the Police Command and all personnel of the region for a first-hand information on any welfare, operational and administrative challenges they are confronted with.

So far, the IGP and his team have toured over 80 percent of the country and actively engaged both police officers and the general public. Similar engagements have been undertaken by Regional, Divisional and District Police Commands across the country.

Source: citifmonline