Over 6,000 officers of the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal, Lance Corporal and Constable to the next higher ranks within the Ghana Police Service.

The promotions which took effect from today, January 1, 2020, were confirmed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has promoted

390 Inspectors have however had their promotion to the rank of Chief Inspectors backdated to July 1, 2019, due to administrative adjustments.

In a social media post, the Police administration wished the newly promoted officers ‘heartiest congratulations’.

President Akufo-Addo promotes ACP Eklu, 20 other police officers to higher ranks.

Last year in December, President Nana Akufo-Addo also promoted five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP) and 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).

Those who have been newly-promoted include the Director of Police Public Affairs, David Eklu who was elevated from his previous ACP position to DCOP rank.

The promotions which followed the recommendations of the Police Council also take effect from January 1, 2020.

Commissioners who have been promoted were:

1. DCOP/Mr. Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical Department

2. DCOP/Nana Asomah Hinneh, Director-General/Human Resource Department

3. DCOP/Mr. Ebenezer Francis Doku, Director-General/Special Duties

4. DCOP/Mr. Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General/National Protection Department

5. DCOP/Mr. Edward Tabiri, Director-General/Police Intelligence Department

Promoted Deputy Commissioners include:

1. ACP/Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, Deputy-Director General/CID

2. ACP/Mr. Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Director Education

3. ACP/Mr. Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono

4. ACP/Mr. Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Commanding Officer, NPTS

5. ACP/Mr. Okyere Darko Asumadu, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono East

6. ACP/Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom, Deputy Regional Commander, Eastern

7. ACP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director, Marine, Ports and Harbour

8. ACP/Mr. Stephen Adane-Mensah, Deputy Director, Service Workshop

9. ACP/Mr. Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Central MTTU Commander

10. ACP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, United Nations

11. ACP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations

12. ACP/Mr. David Senanu Eklu, Director-General Public Affairs Department

13. ACP/Mr. Joseph Gyamera Oklu, Director of Operations, CID

14. ACP/Mr. Charles Domanban, Deputy Regional Commander, Savannah

15. ACP/Mr. Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital

16. ACP/Mrs. Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Central.