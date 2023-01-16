3 hours ago

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare has instructed the immediate relocation of all police officers and their families from a housing facility at Apromase to another location.

This was after a fire ripped through apartments housing police officers and their families.

A police officer, 35-year-old Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi with the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service perished in the fire together with his wife and a three-month-old child.

Other police officers and their families have been displaced and left traumatized following the incident.

The Police and the Ghana National Fire Service have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The Inspector General of Police while addressing the victims said there will be a comprehensive structural and technical assessment of the facility as part of the investigations.

The Police administration is also deploying clinical psychologists to provide psycho-social support to the victim.

The IGP was joined by some senior officers of the police administration to commiserate with the victims who assured the police will cater to the needs of the victims.

Source: citifmonline