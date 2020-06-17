1 hour ago

The Ghana Police Service has officially informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that the Police Administration has requested for a “full report” on investigations conducted into the unfortunate shooting incident which occurred at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi some months ago.

This is a follow-up on an earlier letter sent to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, on May 11, 2020, seeking an update on investigations into the said incident.

A letter signed by COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a Director-General at the Police Headquarters in Accra and addressed to the President of the GFA upon a directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) stated:

“The Police Administration has requested for full report on the alleged shooting of a football fan at the Baba Yara Stadium. You would be informed of latest development in due course.”

It would be recalled that on January 13, 2020, a fan of Asante Kotoko - identified as Augustine Opoku, a commercial driver - was allegedly shot by an unnamed Police Officer at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi following crowed violence that erupted after a Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea.

The Ghana Police Service suspended the said officer immediately after the incident pending an investigation.

The Ghana Football Association is committed to working closely with the Ghana Police Service to protect lives and property at all league centres.