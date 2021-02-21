3 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has hinted of plans to beef up security in Bawku and its environs to maintain the peace in the area as well as fight crime.

During a 3-day working visit to the Upper East Region, the Police Chief commended officers and men of the service for maintaining peace in the area but noted that the current situation cannot be taken for granted.

He cautioned personnel against acts that could undermine the reputation of the service in the area, promising that his outfit will do what is humanly possible to ensure that they discharge their duties professionally and efficiently.

“I am particularly happy about Bawku because the police are with the community, strategizing with them to fight crime and that is why in Bawku Township, for some time now, we have not recorded any crime and other related violence.

“We are happy to see that there is a volleyball team and a keep fit team formed by the various ethnic groups, the police and other security agencies,” he added.

“More personnel will be n needed to augment the efforts of the personnel. I will deploy more officers to the Region to assist combat crime in hard to reach communities”, he assured.

The Police Chief was in the region to get first-hand information about the crime situation and collaborate with the Regional Police Command to review implementation strategies to improve security amidst recent robbery cases.