3 hours ago

The incumbent National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said he is poised to maintain his position and lead the party to a resounding victory in the 2024 general election.

“I want to assure you that I will win my re-election bid as the national chairman of the NDC. I will win it hands down and I will lead the NDC to power," he stated.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Ampofo said he was confident that the delegates of the party would retain him during the December 17 National Delegates Congress to be held at Accra Sports Stadium based on his record of accomplishments as the national chairman of the party.

Records

Mr Ampofo said he led the party to improve its performance from 4.8 million votes to about 6.3 million votes in the 2020 presidential election, increased parliamentary seats from 106 to 137 and annexed the Speaker of Parliament position for the party.

He said he had that to show for his stewardship, adding that the delegates of the party would retain him as the national chairman to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election.

He said throughout his campaigns, he had been well received by the members of the party and he was optimistic that would culminate in his victory at the national delegates’ congress of the party to continue as the national chairman.

Mr Ampofo pledged to continue to work as the leader of the party to unite it for victory in the 2024 general election.

He said the only way the party could win the upcoming election was to focus on things that united its members rather than what divided them, saying, “I will continue to build bridges and not walls.”

He pledged to continue to build an all-inclusive party, united and focused under the guidance of the party’s core values of freedom, transparency, solidarity, probity and accountability.

Polling agents

Mr Ampofo also pledged to train over 80,000 polling agents a year before the general election so as to enable the party to strengthen its oversight during the elections.

Furthermore, the incumbent national chairman promised to review the party’s Constitution to reflect the new reality of the role of its Council of Elders while synchronising the party’s structure to restore consistency and institutional efficiency at all levels.

Propaganda

Mr Ampofo contended that no amount of propaganda would sway him from his resolve to work as the national chairman of the party for victory.

"Those who want to divide our ranks shall not succeed as we will remain united to our common goal of winning power and bringing Ghana back on the path of growth and prosperity for all," he stated.

Profile

Mr Ampofo was a member of the Third Parliament of the Fourth Republic. His political career started when he was appointed District Chief Executive by late former President Jerry John Rawlings from 1994 to 1996.

He was the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa North Constituency in the Eastern Region from 1996 to 2004. He served as the National Organiser of the NDC when the party won the 2008 general elections.

He became the Eastern Regional Minister in the beginning of late President J.E.A. Mills NDC government in 2009 and later appointed as the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development during a cabinet reshuffle in January 2011.

He was later appointed Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority in 2013 under the regime of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In November 2018, Mr Ampofo was elected the National Chairman of the NDC at the 9th delegate congress held at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. His contenders were Dan Abodakpi, Betty Mould Iddrisu, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya and Danny Annang.