2 hours ago

A former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said he would ensure that the sitting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, wins the party’s flagbearer contest and subsequently the 2024 general elections to become the next President of Ghana.

Nana Obiri Boahen, who described himself as a president of the global movement for Dr Bawumia for President, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that he has not gone for any appointment from the Vice President. Instead, he was doing so on his own volition.

“No man born of a woman can beat Dr Bawumia” he said, adding: “I am borrowing the words of William Shakespeare from his book, Macbeth,” to buttress his point.

Contest

Nana Obiri Boahen was, however, quick to add that so far, all the flagbearer aspirants who had declared their intention to contest for the party’s flagbearership were competent and capable of leading the party but “I am of the strong conviction that Dr Bawumia will win the contest and go ahead to win the national elections.”

“I know the volume of work I am doing for Dr Bawumia and everywhere I go, I receive a lot of encouragement from the people concerning Dr Bawumia,” he stated.

The NPP former Deputy General Secretary said: “I am going to set this nation ablaze. What I mean is that I am going to set this country politically ablaze by ensuring that Vice President Bawumia wins the NPP presidential primary and win the national elections.

Minority leadership reshuffle

Asked what his thoughts were about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reshuffle of its leadership in Parliament, Nana Obiri Boahen said the NDC as a political party had the right to change its leadership in Parliament, if the party thought it would inure to its benefit.

“We need to be honest with ourselves. The NDC is a political party and at any point in time, they can change leadership. They have only decided to re-strategise and restructure, and for me there is no big deal about it,” he said.

“With due respect, I will not criticise the NDC for choosing to change its parliamentary leadership. I am a matured and a discerning politician and I won’t buy into that. The NDC is a political party with 137 Members of Paliament and they can take a decision on their own, anytime. They decided to change their party leadership and we don’t need to drag this through the media,” he added.

Nana Obiri Boahen also said that he was not concerned about the happenings in the NDC, but rather that of his political party, the NPP, and his focus was to ensure that Dr Bawumia wins the flagbearership and also the national elections to ‘break the eight’.

“I know for sure that the NDC will present John Mahama as their flagbearer, but I can also assure you that Dr Bawumia is set to beat him in the national elections,” he asserted.