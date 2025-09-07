5 hours ago

The Executive Director of the Institute of Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has criticised the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, over his handling of the standoff with MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv.

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, MultiChoice publicly denied claims by the minister that it had agreed to reduce its subscription prices. This followed Mr. George’s announcement at a press conference that a committee had been formed to work with the company to finalise price reductions.

Reacting to the development, Kwofie accused the minister of “tormenting” MultiChoice, describing his approach as a “Rambo-style” tactic that lacks grounding in sound public policy.

According to him, it is unfair for government to pressure a private business to cut prices without first addressing the high cost of doing business in Ghana.

“Ghana has no price control regime and cannot force price reductions down the throat of a business,” Kwofie stated. He stressed that creating competition in the pay-TV market—rather than government coercion—is the sustainable path to lowering subscription fees.

“This is populism, not public policy. Free market!” he emphasised, declaring his support for MultiChoice Ghana.

Kwofie urged the minister to focus on attracting new investors into the sector, arguing that competition would naturally bring down prices.