31 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku says that he has no regrets about playing football although football did not make him wealthy.

He was part of the glorious Hearts of Oak squads that won the club's maiden Champions League trophy in 2000, Super Cup in 2001, six league titles and the Confederations Cup.

The former defender says that in his next life he will still choose to be a footballer on any day and will not make any other career choice.

“If I die and come back ten times, I will always want to be a footballer”.

He says football did not make him a wealthy person but has no regrets about choosing the beautiful game.

“I am not really a wealthy person because of football but I will never say I have regretted playing football”, he concluded.