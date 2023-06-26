3 hours ago

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to appoint James Gyakye Quayson as a minister if he is elected president again.

Mahama gave the assurance when he spoke to Assin North constituents over the weekend ahead of the by-election scheduled in the area on Tuesday, June 27.

“He [Gyake Quayson] is humble, God-fearing, and respects everyone. If God helps me to be president, nothing will stop me from appointing him as a minister. Even as an opposition MP, look at what he has been able to do in terms of development from his own pockets. Just imagine what he would do if he becomes a minister,” Mahama added.

The Electoral Commission scheduled a by-election in Assin North following the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election in the area, which was won by Mr. Quayson.

The Supreme Court, which nullified the poll, ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records after finding the NDC candidate guilty of holding dual citizenship prior to filing to contest the 2020 polls.

The National Democratic Congress subsequently fielded Mr. Quayson as its candidate for the by-election.

Source: citifmonline