Former AshantiGold striker Shafiu Mumuni says he will join Romanian topflight side CCFR Cluj when the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Shafiu Mumuni had been tipped to join CFR Cluj and went to the Eastern European country somewhere in February but the deal is yet to be finalized.
The striker was seen watching CFR Cluj's Europa League game against Sevilla in Romania whiles in talks with the club.
"I will be signing for CFR Cruj after the Coronavirus pandemic. I'm now in Ghana because of the traveling restrictions by the Government," Mumuni told Kumasi based Wontumi FM. "I have been speaking with the Sporting Director and Coaches of CFR Cruj after returning from Romania. I have been given a training guidelines to follow because I will be part of their team next season" "I'll leave the country [Ghana] to sign for the club with my agent after the Coronavirus pandemic" he concluded.
Shafiu Mumuni came out as the the top scorer at the 2019 WAFU Nations Cup scoring four goals during the tournament.
"I will be signing for CFR Cruj after the Coronavirus pandemic. I'm now in Ghana because of the traveling restrictions by the Government," Mumuni told Kumasi based Wontumi FM.
"I have been speaking with the Sporting Director and Coaches of CFR Cruj after returning from Romania. I have been given a training guidelines to follow because I will be part of their team next season"
"I'll leave the country [Ghana] to sign for the club with my agent after the Coronavirus pandemic" he concluded.
Comments