1 hour ago

Former AshantiGold striker Shafiu Mumuni says he will join Romanian topflight side CCFR Cluj when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Shafiu Mumuni had been tipped to join CFR Cluj and went to the Eastern European country somewhere in February but the deal is yet to be finalized.

The striker was seen watching CFR Cluj's Europa League game against Sevilla in Romania whiles in talks with the club.