42 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured new Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo that he will be a “dependable” and “trustworthy” partner to ensure that the judiciary and executive work harmoniously to entrench the rule of law in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that Justice Torkornoo’s over 19 years of experience will come to bear as she takes over from Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice.

The President was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 12.

He said the appointment of Justice Torkornoo was not particularly a difficult one for him to take as she had shown from her career “a full grasp of the intricacies” of the country’s judicial system.

She has served at the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, where she was appointed to in 2019 by President Akufo-Addo.

Justice Torkornoo will be the third female Chief Justice in the history of the country after Justice Georgina Theodore Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

“I am well aware that I stand on tall shoulders,” she remarked in her acceptance speech as she acknowledged the achievement of her female predecessors.