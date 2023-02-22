1 hour ago

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, has tasked Alan Kyerematen to restore the value of the one cedi note, should he become President of Ghana in 2025.

Waving a bundle of one cedi notes, Naa Abukari said, “Your first task as leader of this country will be to restore the economy so that the one cedi note can be used again. The one cedi note is important to our people.”

The NPP presidential hopeful was at Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to pay courtesy call on Yaa Naa as part of his tour of the Northern Region to interact with delegates and party people.

Mr. Kyerematen, the immediate past Trade and Industry Minister had earlier visited the Oti Region before moving to the Northern Region.

He is on a regional tour to sell his candidature to the NPP delegates.

Responding to the Naa Abukari, Mr. Kyerematen said by the grace of God and the support of the people of Dagbon, he will bring the economy back to life.

He promised to build on the work that has already been done by the government and to accelerate the growth of agriculture and processing through the implementation of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

Alan noted that a change of government in 2024 could jeopardise the Free Senior High School (SHS), One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), and Agenda 111 Hospital projects, which are beneficial to the people of Ghana.

He, therefore, pleaded with Yaa Naa to advise NPP delegates to do the right thing by selecting him as flagbearer so that he can lead the NPP to the historic task of breaking the eight, which will be a first in the Fourth Republic.

Citing the sterling record of Alan in government and his belief that he would continue as President to serve the country, the Yaa Naa said “it is your turn to be president.”

He then clothed Alan Cash with a white smock, hat, and gifted him a white ram, yams and cola.

These are signs of victory in Dagbon.

The traditional area expects nothing less than victory for Mr. Kyerematen in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries and the subsequent general elections.

Daily Guide