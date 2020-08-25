43 minutes ago

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says he will kill himself if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the upcoming general elections.

The controversial politician made the bold statement on Atinka FM’s AM Drive hosted by Nana Owuahene Acheampong on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

According to him, there was no way the NDC would win the upcoming election adding that he would take his life if the “unthinkable” happens on election day.

If these people (NDC) win the election, I will kill myself by consuming a poisonous substance, he said in Twi.

Meanwhile, the NPP Deputy Secretary said in an earlier interview that President Nana Addo’s second term is a sure bet, claiming that, no mortal being can prevent it.

“We have a lot of work to do before 2020 elections, it’s a daunting task, and we have few months to the next elections. Trust me whether anybody likes it or yes President Akufo-Addo will be crowned President in 2020 elections, and no human being can stop that. I will drink DDT if Akufo-Addo fails to win 2020 elections," he noted.