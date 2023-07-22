23 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah, immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has reiterated her innocence following the controversy sparked by the alleged theft of $1 million from her home by her house helps, insisting that she will cooperate with any state agencies investigating the matter.

Reports emerged on Friday that two persons who worked for the Sanitation Minister and her husband at their home were before court after they were charged with stealing huge sums of money and other items from the home.

The pair, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei had allegedly stolen US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

They had also reportedly made away with clothes, handbags, perfumes, jewellery, Kente cloth and suits belonging to Mrs. Dapaah’s husband worth thousands of dollars.

Amidst public outcry over the amount of money that was reported to have been kept at her home, Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation on Saturday.

She claimed she did not want the matter to become “a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

Mrs. Dapaah had released a statement earlier in the day, alleging “noticeable inconsistencies” in the discussions surrounding the case.

Several persons, including Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson and an anti-corruption campaigner, Edem Senanu have called for a probe into the matter.

In her statement, Cecilia Dapaah said she was ready to work with any state agencies to establish the facts of the case and was confident that she would be exonerated.

Source: citifmonline