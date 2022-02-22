1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has disclosed that he would demand that President Akufo-Addo resigns if the latter kowtow to demands from the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo.

According to him, the Dome-Kwabenya Legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has made a request to be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she presents herself to Parliament.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022, Kennedy Agyapong lambasted Adwoa Safo noting that she can go to hell because her request wouldn’t be granted.

Though Adwoa Safo’s aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong has publicly denied that the legislator never made such demands, Mr. Agyapong has, however, declared that he would lead a campaign to force the President to resign if he yields to Adwoa Safo’s demand of making her the Deputy Majority Leader.

“If President Akufo-Addo yields to Adwoa’s demands, I would also go to America and then make a phone call to the Chief of Staff to tell President Akufo-Addo to resign before I come”, he threatened on an Asaase Radio interview.

He added that if people think he talks too much for making such comments, then he would also stop going to Parliament.

The President’s ‘soft spot’ for Dome-Kwabenya MP, Kennedy Agyapong believes is setting bad precedence in the party.

Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo is likely to lose her seat following her continuous absence from Parliament for 16 cumulative sitting days.

Article 97 (1) clause (C) of the 1992 Constitution, stipulates that any member of the House who absents himself for a period of 15 days is liable to vacate his or her seat.

She has also been subjected to public criticism for her absence with her constituents split about her being removed.