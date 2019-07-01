1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region has vowed to dismantle what he describes as ‘brilliant and eloquent lies’ told by Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia in the recently held Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi.

The outspoken MP, Hon. Isaac Adongo in an interview on Daybreak Upper East with Samuel Mbura said, he will be leading the Minority in Parliament to address Ghanaians on the state of the economy in counter to the ‘lies’ churned out by government.

Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia led an evident based presentation in Kumasi on the performance of government in the economy which appears to be gaining credibility and praises from industry Players.

But Mr. Adongo, who will not divulge details of his pending lecture in the Ashanti Region, has indicated that there was the need for him and the minority to expose Dr. Bawumia for dabbling in unrealistic political economic management. He added that the motive for selecting Kumasi for his address was because, the NDC government led John Dramani Mahama has performed creditably exceptional than the NPP.

“I’m billed to lead a major lecture on Bawumia’s work in Kumasi and so at this moment, I’m refraining from speaking to the Press on those matters and once I’m able to do we can have very lengthy conversation. When you have a major assignment, it is proper your voice is not heard everywhere so just hold your brief, we will dismantle all the brilliant and eloquent lies he told the people of Ghana” he said.

Source: a1radioonline