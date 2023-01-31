1 hour ago

One of the five people who have made public their intentions to contest the flagbearership position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, says he will enforce law and order and ensure discipline among Ghanaians when given the mandate as President in 2024.

Kwabena Agyapong, who is a former General Secretary of the NPP, explained that his desire to lead the party and run for the presidency is borne out of his commitment to humanity, given the political ideals of the NPP.

The Flagbearer hopeful, who has contested the NPP flagbearership in the past, believes party members cannot lose sight of his long and dedicated service to the elephant family because that makes him fit for the task ahead.

“The party has rules and regulations, and we don’t need to jump the gun. When the time comes, you will know the warmth of the youth because my message resonates with them.” “They see in me the hope of our political tradition because I have worked under the leadership of this party,” he said in an interview.

According to him, when he wins the flagbearer race in the NPP and subsequently wins the 2024 general elections, he will be a firm and strong president.

The one-time general secretary of the NPP stated that he will have a strict penalty regime in place to ensure that those who break the law are not let off the hook.

“I want to come as a president who will be very different because, after 30 years of democracy, we need a clear departure from what we are used to because what we have done over the past years did not yield any positive results.”

“I want to impose order and discipline first and foremost and also have a strong penalty regime to deter lawbreakers,” Kwabena Agyapong reiterated.