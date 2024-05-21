8 hours ago

The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey has taken great exception to what he believes are calculated attempts by the Minority in Parliament to politicise the recruitment of security services.

The Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP) has threatened to name Minority Members of Parliament who have come to beg for the recruitment of their people.

This follows the Minority’s alleged recruitment of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the various services and the 30 slots to parliamentary candidates to get people into the services.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he challenged the caucus to name one MP or parliamentary candidate who has benefitted from the alleged slot.

“They are making all sorts of allegations about giving slots to parliamentary candidates and the recruitment of vigilantes. I dare them to mention just one person from these groups.

“Don’t they also come to us always to beg for their people to be recruited? They shouldn’t go that line. If they dare me, I will mention their names and the people they brought. I’m saying it on authority; if they dare me,” he fumed.

Mr. Quartey urged the Minority to desist from putting false information into the public domain.