4 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Professor Atta Mills Institute, has warned Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr to stop peddling falsehood about former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the former aide of the late President Mills, Mr Pratt and his “paymasters” once visited President Mills to request his (Koku Anyidoho) dismissal from the Presidency.

Kwesi Pratt, in a recent interview, disclosed that the people of the Volta Region have been constantly humiliated by those who claim they vote for NDC because Rawlings hails from there.

“The Volta Region has consistently voted for the NDC hence there must be a reason other than the Rawlings factor. So, it’s not true that Volta Region votes for a party because of Rawlings. Rawlings was not part of the CPP, he was not part of the National Alliance of Liberals. So that cannot be true, the people of the Volta Region know themselves, they know their aspirations, they know their needs. Don’t treat them as if they are herds of cattle. If you go and you refer to them as inward-looking people do you expect them to vote for you?”

Koku Anyidoho, reacting in a series of tweets, threatened to expose Kwesi Pratt if he continues to talk “rubbish” about the former President.

“If, Kwesi Pratt knows what is good for him, he should stop deriding Jerry John Rawlings; because Pratt does not love the NDC more than Jerry John Rawlings.

“Has Kwesi Pratt so soon forgotten how he tried in vain, with the collaboration of his paymasters, to get President Atta-Mills to sack me from the Presidency, but President Atta-Mills did not budge? If he does not stop talking rubbish about Jerry John Rawlings,I will expose him.

“Did Kwesi Pratt not come to the Office of President Atta-Mills, one morning, with one of his paymasters, and one, babies with sharp teeth, to attempt to get President Atta-Mills to sack me? President John Evans Atta-Mills, sacked them from his Office. Shame on Kwesi Pratt”, he tweeted.

If, Kwesi Pratt knows what is good for him, he should stop deriding Jerry John Rawlings; because Pratt does not love the NDC more than Jerry John Rawlings.