Ghanaian Gospel Musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong popularly known as Great Ampong has said he has considered the idea of moving into politics if it is a direction from God.

The SDA singer indicated that he will gladly accept to stand for the position of an MP in his hometown, Twifo Ati Mokwa constituency in the Central region.

“If it’s the will of God that I should stand for the position of an MP, I’ll gladly accept it.

“I’m ready if that directive is from God. Even now if God says I should go to Twifo Akyem Bokwa to stand for MP, I’ll do it.” Ampong said on Kasapa FM

Professing his love for Nana Akufo-Addo, Ampong told host of Kasapa FM’s Happy Sabbath that the president is the reason why he supported the ruling New Patriotic Party and he has never regretted supporting his campaign.

“I love Nana Addo that is why I support NPP.” Great Ampong told Kweku Opare.

In 2012, Great Ampong was part of a number of celebrities including highlife artistes Daddy Lumba and Kwabena Kwabena who threw their support behind the campaign of the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong is the leader of the trio together with Cee and Showboy.