1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko legend and former coach Abdul Razak aka Golden boy has thrown his hat into the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The capital based club are in crisis as they are without a substantive coach after Serbian trainer Kosta Papic resigned from his post on Monday for alleged interference from the club's hierarchy.

Since his exit the club who have no assistant coach and goalkeepers trainer have promoted their U-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi as an interim coach.

The 1978 African best player has been unemployed since leaving Malian side Stade de Malian and will not hesitate taking over the Hearts coaching job.

Abdul Razak helped his former club Asante Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League title in 2003 after ending Hearts of Oak's six year dominance.

"I'm a professional coach and when any opportunity comes including that of Hearts of Oak, I'll gladly jump on and take the job"he told Nhyira FM.

The Phobians have not won the Ghana Premier League title since last winning it in 2009 under recently departed coach Kosta Papic.