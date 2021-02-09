1 hour ago

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has said emphatically that he will gladly be one of the people to take the Coronavirus vaccine when it arrives in Ghana.

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed the first batch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines will arrive in Ghana by March this year.

Delivering his 23rd update on COVID-19 on Sunday, January 31, the President assured Ghanaians that only accredited, valid and certified vaccines will be imported into the country.

He also revealed that about 17.6 million vaccines will be secured for administration to Ghanaians by the end of June 2021.

''Fellow Ghanaians, in Update No. 21, I indicated that Ghana is set to procure her first consignment of the COVID vaccines within the first half of this year. Since then, a lot of work has been done towards the realisation of this. Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people. The earliest vaccine will be in the country by March," he said.

With many fearing the vaccine and coming up with rumors like it will deteriorate the health of recipients, Mr. Pratt is least afraid.

"I will take the vaccine when it arrives. I will definitely go for the injection. Even if they want somebody for an experiment, I will sacrifice myself for the experiment because the disease is very dangerous. We should all help to eradicate the disease," he said while discussing the vaccines on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Tuesday morning.