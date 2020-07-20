2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer John Kumah says he is passionate about identifying and developing football talents in the area.

In an interview with Joy News, he said, “Ejisu is one area with young talents especially the youth are very interested in football. So we are setting out hopefully by early next year to begin to select young talents especially those who are interested in football and then begin to groom them to fit into the various national teams and assists them with the necessary support that they need both technical and on welfare issues” he said.

“Assuming Ejisu gives me 12 years that they’ve given to everybody, I want to be able to say that in my term of office I was able to groom five or ten people into the national team from Ejisu. It is one of the key pillars or measures of success I want to look up to” he stated.

Mr Kumah also reveals plans to upgrade football pitches in the constituency and is of the view that they already have parks almost in every town of Ejisu and has, therefore, set sights on upgrading them.

“I will work with the local people to refurbish the pitches. Even if we cannot build a stadium it will be prudent for us to grass them so that the youth can play and enjoy the football” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah noted that "this is the time that the constituency, especially the youth, is setting different priorities job creation, other economic opportunities, youth empowerment. They want to see a new paradigm shift in the development agenda of Ejisu and I think that I present the best alternative and new hope of strategy to place the development of Ejisu on a new pedestal,” he said.

He said with many young people in the constituency in need of jobs and other economic opportunities, he is the best person to deliver with given his experience in managing young people and promoting businesses.

“It is just a matter of changing times and leadership has its own timing. This is the best time for a change and a more young and dynamic individual like John Kumah to also come and lead so that they [constituents] can also experience the new ideas that I am bringing on board… Many of them have completed school, they are looking for jobs, there are no jobs meanwhile they know that Ejisu has the potential to give them jobs,” he said.

He stressed that he is passionate about ensuring that the Boankra inland port project which is yet to materialize, will be done to employ young people in the constituency.