The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has vowed to prioritise the welfare of Zongo communities if elected President.

At a recent event, he pledged to introduce several key interventions, including the integration of Arabic school teachers (Makaranta teachers) into the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure they receive regular salaries and recognition for their vital roles.

Speaking at the launch of Zumunta, the Zongo wing of his party, Kyerematen condemned the current exclusion of Makaranta teachers from the GES payroll, calling it a “long-standing injustice.”

According to Mr. Kyerematen, “It’s unfortunate that Makaranta teachers are not considered part of the Ghana Education Service because teachers are teachers all over the world. I am committed that, when I become President, we will make sure to integrate Makaranta teachers into the GES.”

Mr. Kyerematen also criticised both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for neglecting Zongo communities despite receiving substantial support from these areas during elections. He accused both parties of failing to deliver meaningful change to the people who have consistently backed them.

Held in Darkuman within the Ablekuma North Constituency, the event attracted a large crowd of supporters and community leaders, including Chiefs and Imams, who voiced their desire for a new political direction.

Leaders from allied parties and movements also endorsed Kyerematen’s vision for change, urging voters to support his bid for the presidency.

They emphasised the need for leadership that prioritises the needs of all Ghanaians, particularly marginalized communities.