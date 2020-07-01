2 hours ago

While there are calls for the Criminal Investigation Department to issue an arrest for popular Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw is calling for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger.

Akuapem Poloo has been heavily criticized for posting a nude photo of herself and her son to mark the child's 7th birthday. Though she has since deleted the photos from her social media, many Ghanaians say the deletion of the photo should not be the end of the matter.

Commenting on the issue with GhanaWeb, the controversial legal practitioner said the law should also deal with comedian Afia Schwarzenegger for the same offence.

"There's also a video of Afia Schwarzenegger going naked and that one, nobody is talking about that. That one too is obscene. That one too violates section 180."

Explaining the gravity of the comedienne's offence, he said, she did not only promote nudity on her social media platforms but she erred by using a gospel song.

That he adds, is something the Christian Council must condemn.

"Afia's own is even worse. She's using gospel music to promote nudity. And the Christian community is quiet. GhanaWeb should applaud the Muslim community, do you think Afia Schwarzenegger can use an Islamic song to promote nudity? She will be in trouble. But look at the way the Christians have relaxed? And nobody is talking. The Christian Council and all the religious bodies are quiet. You can't use God's song to promote nudity."

Mr. Ampaw added it is a criminal act for Afia Schwarzenegger to show her naked body in the presence of her children; adding it is time the law protects Ghanaian children.

"So Schwarzenegger's act is not pardonable, she should also be arrested. Some of us will take the steps. We will petition the director of CID to go after her because Afia and Poloo, there's no difference. They are all promoting nudity and violating the laws of the land. Our children's interests are at stake. We need to protect our children from domestic violence.

This is violence against our children because you are exposing our children to sexual violence. We are spoiling and debasing the children and we need to protect them," he told GhanaWeb.

Ghanaweb