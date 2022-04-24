1 hour ago

Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has backed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's stance on whether or not his flagship programme - Free Senior High School (SHS) - will be reviewed.

Many people have called for a review of the programme.

Some critics believe it is a contributory factor to the economic woes facing Ghanaians and have suggested that the "free-for-all" system where both rich and poor kids benefit from the Free SHS should stop.

They propose that rich parents should pay tuition fees for the children while this policy is remodelled for only the less privileged students.

But according to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his address to the citizenry on what government is doing to revamp the economy, "President Akufo-Addo has no absolute intention to roll back any major policy like the Free SHS. He sees education as the best and enabling force for sustainable economic growth, transformation, and social mobility, and we will do more to improve on it for it to serve more and better our children".

Also speaking in an interview on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa emphasized that the Free SHS will not be reviewed with the mindset of terminating it.

He stated that "my job together with my Minister's is over should Free SHS be cancelled".

He was very optimistic that there are adequate funds to finance the policy without having to exert financial pressure on the economy.