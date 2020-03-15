3 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Agyapong, has sworn by his life that he will ensure all the confiscated vehicles of the Founder and Head pastor of Glorious Waves Chapel Prophet, Emmanuel Badu Kobi are auctioned.

According to him, there is no way the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) must give preferential treatment to the Man of God who was connected to the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) when he as a lawmaker does not enjoy such privileges.

He admitted hinting the security agencies about the unpaid duties on the fleet of cars hoarded by Prophet Badu Kobi at his home while he has the nerves to insult President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the least opportunity.

“I gave a hint on Boiling Point and GRA listened. This morning they called me and asked for my go ahead so I asked them to carry one. On arrival at his house, they realized that he only paid for the duty of four of the vehicles this March 2020. He hid some of the cars at the estate including the one which is 2018. He is not entitled to pay duty again, it has to be confiscated and sold. I will make sure all these cars are auctioned”, he said.

The NPP firebrand cautioned him against denigrating the President at the least opportunity promising to go after him until he knows his smoothness level.

Meanwhile an official of Customs one Adomoako who led the seizure of the vehicles said, “we had information that some vehicles which had been brought into the country without the corresponding duties paid were parked at his residence. The counter Intelligence Unit moved in and realized that two of the vehicles had their duties unpaid per checks in our system. For now we are only checking on the duties but as to whether they are stolen cars or not we are yet to find that out"

Source: Mynewsgh.com