2 hours ago

The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako has emphasised his commitment to making the Western Region “The Texas of Africa.”

Cheddar as he is popularly known speaking at the launch of his 12-pillar policy document, said the region as “by far the richest region, if not in Ghana, on the continent.”

He therefore believes that developing the region would position Ghana as a global powerhouse, capable of “supplying Africa and even supplying the world.”

“This is where we are going to have the most industrial plants with the most minerals, the most agro products to be processed. The more we import products, the more we drive our economy out of this country,” he warned.

Cheddar also highlighted plans to boost industrialisation in Ghana which he believes would drive and stimulate a 24-hour economy.

“A machine, a plant, is the only thing that can give you jobs in three different shifts, eight hours times three a day,” he pointed out.