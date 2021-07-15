52 minutes ago

Former striker of Hearts of Oak, Gilbert Fiamenyo says that he will never play for current Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak even if he is offered a route back to the club.

He says Hearts of Oak is a pressure cooker and can play with the current players and perform very well.

The bulky striker who struggled to make an impression at the Accra based club after a big money switch from Hearts of Lions in 2012 blames his poor form on injury crisis.

"I can play with these current Hearts of Oak players and play even better if not injury crisis, and I will not join Hearts again if being offered to join the club once again because there’s too much pressure in the club," Fiamenyo told Angel FM.

Accra Hearts of Oak ended their 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals last week.

Coach Samuel Boadu masterminded the enviable feat after joining the club in the second round of the season after Hearts started the season with Edward Odoom before briefly appointing Kostadin Papic who left unceremoniously.

Hearts of Oak will be handed the Ghana Premier League title on Saturday, July 17, 2021, after their Matchday 34 tie against WAFA at Sogakope.

The striker also featured for Ghanaian sides Ebusua Dwarfs, and Kenyan side AFC Leopard but is currently unattached.