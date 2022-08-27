11 hours ago

Abdul Hamid Inusah, embattled son of former Lands Minister, Inusah Fuseini has maintained his innocence in his ongoing trial in the United States for money laundering.

He was found guilty by a Federal Jury of fraud and money laundering. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the jury trial.

Inusah is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, and he’s said to face a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

A statement from the United States Department of Justice said “The jury found Inusah guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud. The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the “Miarama” false persona in January 2019.”

But speaking exclusively to Starr News, Abdul Hamid Inusah insists he’s not guilty and rubbished the report he faces a 50-year jail term.

“The fact of the matter is that there’s no conviction…I don’t know where they got the 50 years from. The maximum would have been 12 to 24 months. For those charges I was found guilty, they are dependent on each other, the sentencing guidelines classify them as one offence.”