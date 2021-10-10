3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey says he does not mind the position he is deployed by the head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars.

He says he will play anywhere so far as it will help the team get results being it in defense or in attacking role.

The Arsenal midfielder was integral as Ghana dispatched Zimbabwe 3-1 in a hard fought win as he restored Ghana's lead after ghosting past two players and rifling home to make it 2-1 before Andre Ayew added the third.

Speaking after the game the Arsenal midfielder intimated that he does not mind where he is stationed on the field whether in a deep role or in attacking role.

" It’s not about where I play for the Black Stars, it depends on the coach and any role I am given to play, I will just do that to help the national team "

The Black Stars will travel to Harare to play against same opponents on Tuesday.