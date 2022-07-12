44 minutes ago

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed that he will gladly jump at the chance to play for the Black Stars again.

He says that he will run and grab the opportunity to play for the Black Stars if even he is on crutches.

He has not played for Ghana since 2014 when he was ousted from the Black Stars camp after slapping Medeama President Moses Armah Parker at the time a management committee member at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The 37-year-old midfielder seemed to have rolled back the years with his performance for the phobians domestically.

The ferocious midfielder signed a six-month contract with the then Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Sulley Muntari had been without a club since leaving lower-tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February this year.

Speaking to GTV Sports on Monday, Muntari said he’d be willing to serve the national team even if he were on crutches.

“Ghana? Even if I’m on crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go. Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit there and contribute,” he said.

Muntari, who turns 38 next month, made 11 appearances, providing three assists and scoring once for the Rainbow club.

The former Inter Milan midfielder became a full Ghana international in 2002, and earned over 84 caps for Ghana scoring 20 goals.

He was selected for two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.

