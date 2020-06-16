3 hours ago

Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' says he would rather pour water in his ears than listen to Patapaa's songs.

According to the actor, Patapaa is a disgrace to Ghana's music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Nkonkonsa YouTube, Lil Win stated that Patapaa has been living a fake life and deceiving his fans and Ghanaian music lovers about his relationship with his German girlfriend.

''Patapaa lives a fake life. We were all in Ghana when Patapaa said his wife had bought a car for his birthday. Where is the car?'' he questioned.

He also likened Patapaa to an ''animal'' and stressed that he (Patapaa) is destroying the image of Ghana's music.

''I would soak water in my ears rather than to listen to Patapaa's song...He looks like an animal'', he said.