Aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, says his decision to contest the party’s top administrative position is driven by a firm commitment to rebuild, reform, and revitalise the party into a more disciplined and results-oriented political force.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Tuesday, October 14, Mr. Boakye Antwi expressed concern that the party’s internal structures have grown “weak and disconnected,” a problem he believes contributed to the NPP’s poor showing in the 2024 general elections.

“I am contesting for the General Secretary position because I want to strengthen our party from the ground up. The NPP must operate efficiently at every level and remain a credible platform that delivers real results for Ghanaians,” he said.

The former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing stressed the need to return to the party’s founding values of discipline, loyalty, and accountability, while also rebuilding trust among grassroots supporters.

“Our structures let us down in 2024. The results were not what a governing party of our stature should produce. We must fix that — and that’s why I’m offering myself to serve,” he added.

His declaration adds momentum to the growing anticipation ahead of the NPP’s upcoming national executive elections, where many party members are calling for new leadership to restore confidence, unity, and direction ahead of the 2028 polls.