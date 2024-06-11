2 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has reiterated his pledge to revive collapsed banks and financial institutions when elected President in the December 7 election.

This, according to the former President will be preceded by a comprehensive and unbiased assessment in his quest to stabilise the financial sector and restore public confidence.

In his #JohnMahamaLIVE interaction with Ghanaians on Sunday, dubbed: Mahama conversations, he acknowledged the rising frustration among the youth.

He noted that, the restoration of these financial institutions would create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Mr Mahama appealed for the support of Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections to rejuvenate the struggling economy.

“By resetting Ghana, I will repair the dangerous damage to our country’s economy and people. Businessmen and women who government apparatchiks have given raw deals will have their say and can be assured of restoration. After a thorough and unbiased assessment, collapsed banks and financial institutions shall be restored. We will provide decent and well-paying jobs through my 24-hour economy initiative.”

“Let me be clear: I am utterly appalled and disappointed by the unprecedented unemployment rate we are seeing today,” he said.