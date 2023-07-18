1 hour ago

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, on Monday, 17th July 2023, assured the people of the Volta region that he was prepared to take up the mantle of late President Jerry John Rawlings as their godfather should they support him to win the presidency.

Addressing delegates from various constituencies who gathered at Aflao in Ketu South, Dzodze, in the North and Sogakope in Central Tongu respectively, Mr Kyerematen, urged delegates in the region to throw their support behind him in the November NPP primaries, and eventually, in the 2024 elections to become President of the nation so he can continue with the positive role the late President played in the development of the Region.

Popularly called Alan Cash, Mr Kyerematen said he bears some of the charisma of the late President Rawlings and appealed to Voltarians to extend the same love they had for the late President to him to enable him to lead the nation and ensure that the Region gets its fair share of the national cake.

Acknowledging wild cheers from the delegates at Sogakope, Mr Kyerematen said, although the Volta Region is seen as a ‘no go area’ for the NPP, he was sure the political dynamics would change, after he has been elected to lead the NPP as he was convinced of the peoples love for him.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry urged delegates to vote for a leader who has been tried and tested, and had nationwide appeal, to enable the NPP to ‘break the eight’, and not the one who could only become flagbearer of the party but fail to win the national elections.

To wild applause, Hon Kyerematen said he remains the only candidate in the NPP who can march the NDC ‘boot-for-boot’ even in their stronghold of Volta region.

He assured delegates that when voted as the flagbearer, he would change their fortunes and that of the party executives by putting in a scheme to earn them monthly salaries.

The Minister for Railways and MP for Hohoe, Hon John Peter Amewu asked delegates to take bold decisions without any intimidation and vote massively for Hon Kyerematen.

He asked delegates to do away with the fear factor and allow anybody to intimidate them, adding that even though as a cabinet minister he has shown his open support for Hon Kyerematen, he has not been admonished by the President for doing so.

Mr Amewu urged delegates to be prepared to sacrifice for the betterment of Ghana and vote for Hon Kyerematen to become the president.

Former Minister for Zongo Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar, Mr. Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, and some NPP Regional executives are accompanying Mr. Kyerematen on the tour.

Source: citifmonline