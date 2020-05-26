51 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold trainer Bashir Hayford hopes to be given the technical director role of the Ghana Football Association but should things not go his way, Hayford is ready to return to club football ass coach.

"If the FA refuses to give me the job, I am still a coach and I will accept any offer from Clubs in Ghana because I'm not old enough to use walking stick", he said in an interview with West FM.

The experienced Ghanaian coach is among three local coaches together with three expatriates who were interviewed for the vacant job.

Following the departure of Francis Oti Akenteng whose tenure expired in March, the GFA has been in the haunt for a new coach.

Bashir Hayford took over the Somalian national team job in 2019 signing a two year contract to replace Somalian native Mohamed Abdulla Farayare.

The Ghanaian trainer left the job in February 2020 as the numerous attacks and security threats from Islamic militants Al Shabaab forced him out for his own safety.

He led the failed state to its first victory in a World Cup qualifier although they were eliminated after defeat in the second leg to Zimbabwe.

Bashir Hayford has vast experience on the local scene having coached Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold SC , Ebusua Dwarfs and the Black Queens among others.