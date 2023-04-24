1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama is promising to revive the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) if elected again as president.

Mr. Mahama says the once vibrant refinery is gradually collapsing under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking to NDC delegates in Ashaiman to wrap up his campaign in the Greater Accra Region, John Mahama said he will ensure TOR returns to its former glory.

“Since we (NDC) left office, TOR has never processed crude oil again. I remember before we left office, we sent to TOR the first batch of Ghanaian crude oil from our own oil fields for TOR to process. That oil sat there for several years, eventually, they discounted the oil and sold it out without processing it. I can assure you, when NDC comes back, TOR will stand on its feet again”.

Source: citifmonline