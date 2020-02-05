24 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor, Koo Fori, has scored the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) between 30 to 40 per cent on how far it has fulfilled campaign promises the party made prior to winning the 2016 general elections.

The actor says in spite of the the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, there are a number of unfulfilled promises the party made while in opposition.

“It [FHS] hs been very loud out there and that is what is making people think they’ve done well. There are lots of promises I think should be executed by the end of the tenure… lets see how it goes,” he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz

The NPP made a number of assurances in the round up to the 2016 general elections, including promises to provide free Senior High School education, one factory in every district and one dam in every village in the three regions of the north.

The government has already rolled out the Free SHS programme, which has already been rolled out whilst at least 173 factories are reportedly ready to be rolled out as well.

Political watchers have said the promises contributed significantly to their victory in the elections.

But rating the government’s delivery so far, Koo Fori, who has debunked rumours of being a card-bearing NDC member said: I will score them between 30-40 per cent out of 100; they made lots of promises and I’ve not seen even half of them accomplished.

When Andy asked if he thought the NPP would win again, Koo Fori answered: Ghanaians will decide if they will retain power. I am only talking for myself.

Especially with the roads, I heard this morning that the Vice [President] is declaring this year as year of roads which I think they are going to tackle, he added.

Credit: Adomonline