Movie Producer Ola Michael has told an upcoming actress Ohenewaa that he will only agree to cast her in a movie if she allows him to enter her pant.

According to him, that is the stock in trade of movie producers and therefore it is nothing new in the movie circles.

To him, it’s imperative fora producer to take his pound of flesh from an upcoming actress because when she becomes a star, she will not grant him access to her body anymore.

Ola who made this known on Accra-based Neat FM disclosed that 7 out of 10 movie producers in Ghana sleep with young actresses before they give them roles in the movies.

“For me I will eat you before I cast you for a movie. After I’ve eaten you, another producer who sees you in my movie will also ask of you from me and he will also eat you and cast you for his movie and this cycle will continue until you become a star,”he said indicating that “when you become a star, you will be flaunting this beauty and we cannot have a pound of your flesh”.

The lady in question confessed to have had such approach from one producer who wanted to sleep with her before he features her but she declined the role.

Source: MyNewsGh