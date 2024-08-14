1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has expressed confidence in the commitment of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to combat corruption.

Speaking at a town hall conversation at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Monday, August 12, Mahama vowed to hold public office holders accountable if elected president, as part of his broader strategy to tackle corruption in the country.

Despite criticisms, particularly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Franklin Cudjoe told Citi News that he believes Mahama can be trusted to deliver on his promise.

He contrasted Mahama’s stance with the record of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the issue of corruption.

“I can understand the caution, but [President] Akufo-Addo is not John Mahama. At least we tested both. As I understand, [President] Akufo-Addo has walked back on some of his words many, many times. No haircut, he gave us a dubious haircut.

“Galamsey, he said he would put his presidency on the line and nothing has happened because the rivers are worse off now than ever before.

“I should be cautious, but I think I will trust John Dramani Mahama a bit more than [President] Akufo-Addo because unfortunately, [President] Akufo-Addo has proven not to be trustworthy on these things.”