2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder cum defender Kwadwo Asamoah joined Cagliari officially on Thursday despite the player training with the Sardinian side all this while.

Asamoah who for the bulk of his career in Italy has been playing for teams competing at the top end of the league table and titles will this time will be playing for a side on the relegation scrap.

Cagliari are currently lying 18th on the league log and Asamoah has vowed to do his best to help them beat relegation.

The 32 year old has signed a short term deal with the Serie A strugglers till the end of the season but hoped his side can beat the drop with 15 points in 20 games.

“The experience I’ve had in Italy has served me so much in my growth," Asamoah claimed.

“I’ll try to help the team. It’s important to be focused on trainings, we must be a solid group and we have all the necessary qualities to do it. I’ll try to give my best for this team.”

Asamoah could make his bow for the club on Sunday when they take on Lazio at the Stade Olimpico.