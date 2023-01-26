3 hours ago

The newly appointed Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured party members that he will do everything within his power to unite the Minority caucus.

Ato Forson’s appointment as the Minority Leader by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has caused resentment within the party. On Wednesday, January 25, some 60 Minority MPs signed a petition to reject his appointment.

However, 77 Minority MPs also signed another petition to endorse his appointment.

Addressing the public for the first time since his appointment on Tuesday, the Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam MP said his first responsibility is to unite the caucus to fight the NPP in Parliament.

“Our first responsibility is to unite the caucus. That is the number one of my agenda, things of this nature happen, but it is our responsibility to show leadership.”

He also thanked the party for trusting him and appointing him as the Minority Leader.

“I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity”.

He also revealed that he had some discussions with the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and thus commended him for his admirable stewardship.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership,” Dr. Forson stated.

The Minority caucus in Parliament is scheduled to meet today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, over the changes in leadership announced by the national executives of the NDC.

This comes following the stand-off between the NDC MPs following the changes in their leadership.

Source: citifmonline