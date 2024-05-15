5 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has revealed plans to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

He said this at the ‘3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale mining’ organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani.

The canker has become an albatross on the neck of the government with many Ghanaians concerned about its debilitating impact.

Addressing the gathering, the former President emphasised the need for technological innovation to enhance the monitoring of the small-scale mining sector and minimise its environmental effect.

“We will introduce and encourage technological innovation to improve capacity for coordinated monitoring of the small-scale mining sector and reduce environmental impact,” he said on Wednesday, May 15.

He proposed the utilisation of AI to identify small-scale mining and galamsey activities, monitor excavators, and establish geo-fences around concessions to prevent mining operations in unauthorised areas, including water bodies.

“This will include using AI to locate all small-scale mining and galamsey operations, track excavators, and geo-fence all concessions to ensure mining operations are not conducted in unapproved areas, including water bodies.”

This initiative, he said, aims to strengthen coordinated efforts in monitoring and regulating mining activities, thereby promoting sustainable mining practices and environmental conservation.